Times Past: May 4, 1962

On this day in 1962, The Canberra Times reported on a rarely seen sport in the 60s - skydiving. In the 1960s, commercial air travel was just starting to "take off". However most people had never thought of jumping out of a plane.
A woman jumped from an aeroplane on the outskirts of Canberra and fell 5000 feet before she opened her parachute.
A few seconds after she jumped, her husband followed. He fell the same distance before he opened his parachute.
The couple, Mr and Mrs Charles Smith, of Deakin, made the jumps for fun.
They jumped from a small aircraft 7000 feet above the property of Mr McCormack, about 10 miles from Canberra.
In the 5000 foot free fall, both performed aerobatics. The jumps were the 41st for Mrs Smith and the 75th for Mr Smith.
"We do it for fun," Mrs Smith said. "It is a good sport".
She said she was a little nervous before the jump - "Not exactly butterflies in the stomach but a sort of pent up excitement".
Chief instructor of the Canberra Aero Club, Mr Ron Pill, took more than half an hour to fly the couple to the jumping height.
They reached the ground after jumping in about three minutes. The couple were the only parachutists in the ACT.
They had waited almost a fortnight for suitable conditions to make their jump, their second in the ACT.
They met one another while training for parachuting and later married. At the end of the year they hoped to go overseas and make more jumps in various countries.
