When Joe Tapine signed a four-year extension with the Canberra Raiders in September, he probably thought Jack Wighton would be coming along for the ride.
That dream dramatically ended last week when the Raiders learned Wighton would be taking his talents to Redfern instead of re-signing with the Green Machine on what was - like Tapine's case - probably his last NRL deal.
While Tapine was disappointed Wighton wouldn't be with the Raiders beyond this season, he remained supportive of his teammate, whom he regards "a close mate" above all.
"You sign to stay at clubs with players like that, but that's footy," Tapine said.
"A lot of people leave and I've got a lot of great mates that have left this club already."
The emotion of Wighton's decision to leave the club he'd spent half his life playing for weighed heavily on the five-eighth, as seen by the tears shed following Canberra's one-point win over the Dolphins.
"He's good now," Tapine said. "Nothing's changed with us and Jacko.
"He's a close mate before a footy player.
"It's tough, but we support him 100 per cent. Him and his family will always be part of the Raiders family."
As Raiders players try not to look too far past each round, the reality is that Wighton will leave huge shoes to fill next season, and the club has to decide if they tap into their talent pipeline for a young up-and-comer, or spend big on a high-profile recruit.
Tapine was "excited" by what the future holds for whoever the Raiders turn to next in the halves.
"It's going to be a big role for the person that comes in, but it also creates opportunity for young fellas," he said.
This weekend the Raiders have a skip in their step coming off their third-straight win, and will aim to make it four against the Bulldogs in Magic Round in Brisbane.
Young forward Ata Mariota returns to the team having recovered from a broken hand suffered in round two, and Xavier Savage is the other notable addition on the wing, set to play his first NRL game of the season as Albert Hopoate attends his sister's wedding.
Friday night's clash will be Tapine's third game back after missing round six for his wife Kirsten's birth of their first child, Ilua.
Tapine said since becoming a dad he's relished the greater "responsibility" it's given him.
"It's good. The wife does most of the heavy lifting at the moment. I'm just supporting her and I love every minute of it," he said.
His wife and daughter won't make the trek up to Queensland for Magic Round but the new father was hoping to score a try in their honour.
"100 per cent [I want to score]. I've been trying to score but I'm on a bit of a dry spell," Tapine said.
Since his daughter's birth, the Raiders have been on a neat winning run, but the prop was reluctant to give her all the credit.
"It could be Toots [Jarrod Croker] coming back because since he's been back we haven't lost as well," Tapine said. "She's a good luck charm but so is he."
Tapine said last week's nail-biting victory over the Dolphins showed the Raiders they can get the job done in tight games, and the squad are aiming to continue that momentum, led by hard running and offloads from their forward pack.
The 28-year-old has been impressed with the impact teammate Corey Horsburgh has had at lock, which has inspired others around him.
"We've got to mix it up, first run hard, then get the offloads," Tapine said. "Big Red has been huge this year with that.
"He's dynamic in how he's been playing, and it's changed the team a bit.
"He's got nice ball-playing skills... and his chat and confidence has been high."
Melanie Dinjaski
