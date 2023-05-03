Not sure who will be the bigger drawcard at Manuka Oval on Saturday night - GWS Giants superstar Toby Greene or Canberra's own DJ Sue.
The Canberra grandmother, who turns 66 this year, will be providing the tunes at the GWS v Bulldogs game at Manuka. She'll be playing from just before 6pm on Saturday and at the breaks in the match. The game starts at 7.30pm.
And look out for the Harvey Norman dance cam. The best moves captured on camera could win a fan a $100 gift card.
Sue is still living her best life, attracting a following with her wicked playlist and joyful attitude.
"It blows me away that things are still going so well in my life," she said.
"I seem to be getting bookings for a lot of 60th birthdays this year."
DJ Sue will also be playing at the Queanbeyan Tigers Club on Friday from 8pm to 11pm.
She's also playing at The Tradies in Dickson on May 19.
And when she's not spinning the discs, she's happily playing with her grandson Charlie who is almost two.
I like telling local stories and celebrating Canberra. Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au
