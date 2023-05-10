The Canberra Times
Litbits: What's on in the Canberra literary scene from May 13, 2023

Ron Cerabona
By Ron Cerabona
May 11 2023 - 5:30am
Antonia Case. Picture supplied
Antonia Case. Picture supplied

Events

May 13: At The Book Cow at 3pm, Kaaren Sutcliffe, the author of The Mage and the Bird Caller, will chat about the first two books in her trilogy featuring dragons, dragon boats and romance. See: bookcow.com.au.

