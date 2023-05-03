Stephen Larkham is holding out hope the ACT Brumbies can strike at the 11th hour to retain Nic White as the Western Force ramp up their bid to lure the Test scrumhalf across the country.
The Force are hopeful of luring White west for next season, and former whizkid James O'Connor could join him in a shock return to the club 11 years after he last played for the franchise.
Overseas clubs have been circling but 32-year-old White has a desire to stay in Australian rugby and feature for the Wallabies in the 2025 British and Irish Lions series.
Wallabies coach Eddie Jones was on hand at Brumbies headquarters on Wednesday, joking a return to the Queanbeyan Whites is an option to keep the 59-Test scrumhalf in Australia.
But it is no laughing matter for Brumbies officials, who are keen to keep White in Canberra but could be outbid by the Force while the ACT also pursues a new deal for veteran prop James Slipper.
"We're still hopeful. There's Slips and there's Whitey, both players have been here for a long time, they're both exceptional players, and both players we've expressed many times now we want to keep," Larkham said.
"They'll be in a situation where they would get a top-up [from Rugby Australia], there's no doubt about that. From our perspective, because these guys are nationally-contracted players, we're in the negotiation with Rugby Australia.
"I'm not 100 per cent sure [on suggestions White to the Force is a done deal], I don't think it's true. From our perspective, we know there is an ongoing negotiation between Rugby Australia and Nic White. We're on the back of that negotiation, we're tied in with Rugby Australia. I certainly haven't had confirmation of [a move to the Force] today."
Force officials are hopeful of locking in a deal with White given their scrumhalf stocks are in need of a top-up, with Gareth Simpson bound for England and Ian Prior in the twilight of his career.
A move to Perth would allow White to link up with former Brumbies teammate Issak Fines-Leleiwasa, who was among a raft of ACT young guns who headed west ahead of the 2022 season.
"Discussions with Nic White are still progressing," the Force said in a statement on Wednesday.
"Nothing is confirmed ... White is a player the Western Force would be interested in bolstering international experience and on-field leadership within the Western Force squad."
The Brumbies have a readymade replacement at scrumhalf in Ryan Lonergan, widely regarded as a future captain of the club which is leading the way for Australian franchises in Super Rugby Pacific.
The ACT sit second on the table heading into their clash with the Melbourne Rebels on Sunday, with Lonergan and his teammates buzzing after Jones delivered a presentation on his vision for the Wallabies on the road to the World Cup in France.
"I was here when Lonners first started, and he was impressive coming out of the junior ranks. He's definitely grown since I've been away, his leadership is outstanding for a guy that's not necessarily that old," Larkham said.
"He is seen by all of the group as one of our senior leaders, and his performance on the field backs that up. He is very good at identifying what needs to be worked on, what needs to be fixed. He's a very good man manager, and his performances have been outstanding."
My passion for journalism can be traced back to Mighty Ducks match reports and reading the Sunday paper with my old man. A love of sport turned into a passion for telling stories, breaking news and being a reliable voice.
