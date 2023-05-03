The Canberra Times
Federal budget to deliver 15 per cent wage increase for aged care workers as from July 1

By Michelle Slater
May 3 2023 - 10:30pm
Treasurer Jim Chalmers has promised pay rises in the aged care sector. Picture by Keegan Carroll
Aged care workers can expect a 15 per cent pay rise from July 1, announced ahead of next week's federal budget, promised to be the largest wage increase for workers in the sector.

