Museum market day on this Sunday

Updated May 3 2023 - 3:38pm, first published 2:34pm
Find some eclectic jewellery at the National Museum market day. Picture supplied
The National Museum of Australia and the Museum Shop are holding a market day on Sunday, just in time for Mother's Day.

