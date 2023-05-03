Museum market day on this Sunday

The National Museum of Australia and the Museum Shop are holding a market day on Sunday, just in time for Mother's Day.
There will be local and interstate stallholders offering jewellery, ceramics, crafts and more.
Music and entertainment will be from DJ Jungle Jerry and Will Campbell.
Enjoy pop-up fashion with renowned stylist Trish Murray. Food and drinks will be available for purchase.
The market day is from 9am to 2pm on Sunday.
