Grattan Institute chief executive Danielle Wood has urged the federal government to invest in "bold" initiatives now, including increasing women's paid workforce participation, to reap "dividends many times over" in the future.
In a pre-budget National Press Club address on Wednesday, Ms Wood said Australia would "not meet its potential until we better use the capabilities of our highly talented women."
"Over time measures that get women an opportunity to participate in the paid workforce and children the chance to get high quality early learning and care, pay dividend many times over."
It is expected next Tuesday's budget will have as its centrepiece a cost-of-living relief package but it is unlikely to include major tax reforms.
Ms Wood said the budget should include measures such as a pay rise for child care workers, who currently earn just above minimum wage.
"The fact that trade workers doing this critical and emotionally challenging work, earn little more than those flipping burgers at McDonald's or manning the counters at Bunnings should shock us," she said.
She said poor pay and conditions were affecting the sector's ability to attract more workers, which according to Jobs and Skills Australia, needs another 22,000 early childhood workers in the five years to 2026.
"Worker shortages risk compromising the workforce participation benefits that should be unlocked for more affordable childcare on the first of July," Ms Wood said.
"Finding a path towards higher pay for these educators should be a priority."
She also reiterated calls to abolish the childcare activity test, which she said has done the opposite of its purpose and discouraged mothers from going into the workforce.
"The activity test significantly restricts access to subsidised childcare for families where one parent works less than 16 hours a fortnight," she said.
An Impact Economics and Policy report estimates that scrapping the test could increase the workforce by some 40,000 women with children under five and boost the economy by $4.5 billion.
These were among the budget recommendations put forward by the government's Women's Economic Equality Taskforce.
Minister for Women Katy Gallagher previously said the government was considering whether it could include the recommendations in the upcoming budget.
Ms Wood also called for an increase to JobSeeker payments to reduce poverty and for the federal government to offer state governments incentive payments for new housing.
"This would be an investment in better economic and social outcomes," she said.
Treasurer Jim Chalmers has hinted at lifting JobSeeker payments but only for those over 55, after identifying women over the age of 55 years as "the most vulnerable" unemployed.
Ms Wood said redesigning the stage three tax cuts by retaining the 37 percent tax bracket would mean there would still be a tax cut but would it be smaller for high income earners and save about 8 billion a year.
"That alone would offset the fiscal and inflationary impact on the JobSeeker rise," she said.
The budget is set to be handed down on May 9.
Natalie Vikhrov reports on federal politics and public service for The Canberra Times. Prior to this, she spent several years covering human rights in Eastern Europe, including Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Get in touch via natalie.vikhrov@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
