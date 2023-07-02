The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra
Opinion

Does Lieberman's Law, about lying and listening, still apply?

Ron Cerabona
By Ron Cerabona
July 3 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
People often do listen - but only to what they want to hear. Picture Shutterstock
People often do listen - but only to what they want to hear. Picture Shutterstock

Lieberman's Law states that everybody lies, but it doesn't matter since nobody listens. Like many axioms, that's both true and not.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ron Cerabona

Ron Cerabona

Arts reporter

As arts reporter I am interested in and cover a wide range of areas - film, visual art, theatre and music, among others - to tell readers about what's coming and happening in the vibrant and varied world of the arts in Canberra. Email: ron.cerabona@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.