Lieberman's Law states that everybody lies, but it doesn't matter since nobody listens. Like many axioms, that's both true and not.
People often do listen - but only to what they want to hear. And in the digital age, it's easier than ever to stay in a silo of like-minded people and sneer at people who think differently.
It's how Donald Trump and other populists succeed - they pander to prejudices and grievances. Some are dismissive of such "deplorables" (as Hilary Clinton called them, to her detriment) but they're there, and they're not going anywhere, and some of their issues might be legitimate. And they helped send the vastly unqualified Trump to the White House (and might do so again).
Religionists feel under threat from "secular humanism" (the horror!) when they're simply no longer given automatic deference for what is, by its nature, a questionable, evidence-light position with a lot of often abused power (and tax breaks).
On the other side, people appeal to different prejudices. It sometimes seems to be axiomatic in certain quarters in some Western countries that they are intrinsically wicked (and anyone who disagrees or raises what might be inconvenient contrary points - remember "What have the Romans ever done for us?" - is also wicked). Not that they tend to raise much in the way of credible solutions to real issues.
Are these oversimplifications? Of course. But so is much of what passes for discourse nowadays.
READ MORE:
The ABC is a hotbed of lefties! (Then why do so many conservative people - culturally and/or politically - like it?) All Murdoch media is right-wing propaganda! (So why is there extensive and sympathetic coverage of Indigenous issues in The Australian?) And so on.
Silos are constructed and people move in, popping their heads up only to fire potshots at the other side and seeking only to have their views reinforced.
In day-to-day matters, though, it does seem true that when they do interact, people seldom listen.
Too often they just wait for their turn to talk when you stop speaking, like a bad actor, and say what they have prepared in their mental (or literal) script, without responding to and sometimes apparently without having heard what you've said.
It's common in service industries where there's a set formula to follow: being organised and systematic is fine but when it's a human interaction, we expect more specific attention than from a robot that doesn't know any better.
If someone says something, sometimes you have to go with it, not just mindlessly follow your script. It's as true in call centres as in interviews or party chat or any other dialogue, be it social or work-related.
I don't bother saying my name any more when answering the phone since people more often than not ask "Who's this?" anyway.
I'm tempted sometimes to reply "I don't know, you called me" but that might be considered rude. Definitely off-script. But at least it shows I was listening.
As arts reporter I am interested in and cover a wide range of areas - film, visual art, theatre and music, among others - to tell readers about what's coming and happening in the vibrant and varied world of the arts in Canberra.
