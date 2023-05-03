ACT Policing is looking for a driver who allegedly crashed into another vehicle and fled the scene without providing their details last month.
The crash reportedly occurred at about 6.15am on April 13.
The driver of a blue 4WD ute, which was towing a blue trailer, is alleged to have hit a white Daewoo hatchback.
The crash reportedly occurred on William Hovell Drive headed toward the city near the intersection with Bindubi Street.
The driver of the white Daewoo wasn't injured, police say.
Police are looking to speak to people who saw the crash, or anyone with dash-cam footage of the vehicle or the area around the time.
Anyone with information that could assist police is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Kerem Doruk joined the Canberra Times as a cadet in 2023. Kerem covers all local stories in the national capital. You can email story ideas or tips to Kerem at kerem.doruk@austcommunitymedia.com.au
