Former top spy and well-respected diplomat Professor Allan Gyngell has died following a short battle with cancer.
The former director-general of the Office of National Assessments, who was in his mid-70s, was remembered on Wednesday as Australia's "finest mind in Australian foreign policy" by Foreign Affairs Minister Penny Wong.
Senator Wong said she would remember his "intelligence, kindness, wit and warmth".
"Allan was our finest mind in Australian foreign policy. He offered sage advice, both official and unofficial, to the Australian government for decades. He was the definitive historian of Australian foreign policy," the minister said in a statement.
"As Foreign Minister and over the years of opposition, I benefitted greatly from his insights. He was generous with his time and wise with his counsel.
"Allan made an exceptional contribution to international policy making in Australia.
His career started in 1969 when he joined the then-department of external affairs in a cohort that included Dennis Richardson, who later led ASIO and the Department of Defence.
"In terms of the so-called year of '69, [Allan] was the intellectual. He was the thinker," Mr Richardson said.
"He was a person who expressed himself very quietly, a bit of an introvert, however, he always did have strong views about Australia and the world."
Mr Richardson recalled his former colleague had a favourite saying that summed up his approach to foreign policy and national security.
"He was fond of saying that strategists tended to deal with the world in black and white [while] foreign policy analysts and foreign policy people lived in shades of grey," he said.
"He had a very refined mind. He dealt in nuance."
Professor Gyngell worked as an adviser to former prime minister Paul Keating and as a first assistant secretary at the Department of the Prime Minister and Cabinet in the 1990s.
Prior to that, he had diplomatic stints in Singapore, Washington and Rangoon.
I'm a federal politics and public sector reporter with an interest in national security, integrity and regulation.
