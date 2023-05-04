Canberran Giants rookie Josh Fahey is giving his coach such a selection headache, they're desperately trying to find new ways to get him his AFL debut.
Fahey has been patiently waiting to make his senior debut since he was drafted 42nd overall in the 2021 AFL draft, and will have to continue that wait after missing selection for the Giants' visit to Manuka Oval on Saturday against the Western Bulldogs.
But new Giants coach Adam Kingsley has been impressed with Fahey's performance in the reserve side, taking on his instruction to keep knocking on the door to get the call-up.
The problem for Fahey is the two top Giants players Lachie Ash and Lachie Whitfield stand in his way, and are showing no signs of deserving to be dropped.
Though it would have been a fairytale debut this weekend in his hometown, Kingsley couldn't say how far away his AFL call-up will be.
"It's hard to know. He's in really good form in the VFL," the coach said.
"The reality is he's sitting behind Whitfield and Ash at the moment for a position in the team - obviously two really, really good players for us. So that's difficult for him."
But Kingsley isn't ignoring Fahey's efforts.
He wants to reward the young, speedy defender, and has endeavoured to work him into the Giants starting side by trying him out in different positions.
"We've been trying to shift him around a little bit to try and create an opportunity where he can find his way into the team, whilst both Whitfield and Ash are in the team," Kingsley said.
"So he played a fair bit more on the wing last weekend, and we're really pleased with him.
"He's got to keep persisting and find his way into the team and once he gets that opportunity, he's got to grab hold of it.
"I can see him debuting soon for us, but it's hard to hard to be exact in terms of when that'll be."
For the showdown against their rivals the Bulldogs, the Giants welcome back Callan Ward into the squad, with James Peatling moved to the emergency list.
The squad will have an open training session on Friday from 3.15pm at Manuka Oval, which is free for fans to attend prior to the big game on Saturday night.
"We're going into Saturday night with a settled line up, which is great," Kingsley said.
"Callan comes straight back in after his suspension. It was unfortunate to lose him for last week, he's going really well in his new role as a forward so we look forward to him slotting back in.
"It's certainly going to be a fierce clash on Saturday night, the Bulldogs are going really well but we're up for the challenge and we know it's going to be a tough contest, as it always is against them.
"Our members and fans in Canberra have been exceptional and we really want to reward them by putting on a good show and turning Manuka Oval back into the fortress it once was."
GWS Giants v Western Bulldogs at Manuka Oval, Saturday 7.30pm
Giants team
FB: Isaac Cumming, Connor Idun, Callum M. Brown
HB: Lachie Whitfield, Jack Buckley, Lachie Ash
C: Finn Callaghan, Josh Kelly, Ryan Angwin
HF: Brent Daniels, Harry Himmelberg, Callan Ward
FF: Toby Greene, Jesse Hogan, Toby Bedford
RR: Matt Flynn, Tom Green, Stephen Coniglio
Interchange: Harry Perryman, Aaron Cadman, Nick Haynes, Xavier O'Halloran
Melanie Dinjaski
