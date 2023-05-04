Further evidence that the review has failed to come to terms with the evolving multipolar world is the emphasis placed upon the maintenance of the "global rules-based order". This seemingly innocuous term is anything but. It is a euphemism for the hegemonic ambitions of the United States and Australia's role as a sub-imperial power. The problem for Australia, as retired Commodore Richard Menhinick puts it, is that the rules-based order which we are seeking to maintain, is not the order enshrined in the United Nations Charter (which interestingly is not mentioned in the review).