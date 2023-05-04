A new cafe in Braddon had us at the idea of "early afternoon wine". From the owners of Campbell's Intra comes LNSD, a new daytime eatery on Lonsdale Street.
The venue will cater to breakfast and lunch service, as well as early afternoon wine, seven days a week, says Intra co-founder Sean Baker.
"We felt like this daytime bistro-style venue was lacking in Canberra and Braddon is a great location as it is close enough to the city but still in an easily reachable area for the suburbs," he said.
"Our focus is on serving what we love in food, coffee, and wine. We believe in offering the best options done well."
He said he and fellow co-founder Nick Wood wanted to explore a different type of venue to what they had done before, "one that focused on more serious dishes which pair well with either coffee or wine".
Steven Hahnen, who has been the chef behind the dishes at Intra Campbell, will be heading up the kitchen in Braddon. Hahnen grew up in South Africa and worked in kitchens and wine bars in Berlin before coming to Australia and embracing the cafe culture.
Taking influences from everyday life, and from all over the world, the menu will be rooted in, but not limited to, European comfort food, featuring dishes such as spatzle with beer-braised sauerkraut, lamb scotch egg, mince on toast with a mustard watercress salad, scrambled eggs with nduja butter, roasted potato with cavolo nero and anchovy, rice pudding and daily specials.
"At the end of the day, the main focus for Intra LNSD is to produce a changing menu with seasonal ingredients and a focus on simple, interesting, and delicious dishes," Hahnen said.
"A rotation of house sandwiches will also be available as a takeaway option, along with housemade sodas and coffee roasted by Intra." said Steven.
At 35 Lonsdale Street, Intra LNSD could be the perfect spot for a morning coffee catch-up, an afternoon wine with friends, or a casual lunch meeting.
"Wines will only be served by the glass, so when your breakfast turns into lunch, you can swap your coffee for a glass of wine," says Baker.
"The wine menu will feature a range of local and international producers, rotating weekly.
"We've set out to create a space that's not just a place to grab a quick bite, but a destination where you can unwind and enjoy quality food, coffee, and wine.
"Our hope is that locals and visitors alike will come to see us as a go-to spot for lazy weekend brunches, laid-back lunches, and afternoons spent sipping on a glass of something delicious."
Intra LNSD is now open seven days a week, weekdays from 6.30am until 3pm with kitchen from 7.30am until 2.30pm and weekends from 8am until 3pm with kitchen from 8am until 2.30pm.
I've covered a few things here at The Canberra Times over the years, from sport to education. But now I get to write about the fun stuff - where to eat, what to do, places to go, people to see. Let me know about your favourite things. Email: karen.hardy@canberratimes.com.au
