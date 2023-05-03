Our Forest in Focus exhibition on now

The Canberra Tree Network is presenting a photographic exhibition showcasing some of the region's most spectacular trees, and the wildlife that calls them home.
The stunning photos of Canberra and Queanbeyan trees were taken by local photographer Graham Gall for the exhibition, Our Forest in Focus.
The exhibition of 22 images is at the National Arboretum until Sunday, open 9am to 4pm daily.
No bookings are required - this is a drop-in exhibition.
