Police checks: What do they show? (and other common questions)

e provide detailed answers to four frequently asked questions about police background checks. Picture Shutterstock

This is branded content.

Criminal background checks are useful in several contexts. They're mostly associated with employment, and it's easy to see why. As a business owner, the last thing you want to do is hire a seemingly qualified individual, only to find out down the line that he or she has a history of criminal activity. It's a major unforced error that can have a negative effect on your and your company's reputation-not to mention the wasted time and resources.

Fortunately, this sort of thing is easily avoided by running national police checks on prospective hires. How else can you be certain that an applicant isn't hiding a problematic criminal history? It's not as though they're going to advertise it on their CV. And while we'd like to believe that people are fundamentally honest, we know that's not realistic-especially when it comes to job applications. According to one survey, more than 70 per cent of people lie on their resumes. Let that sink in for a moment.

That's why police checks are so vital. The peace of mind that comes from knowing your new employee is credible and honest easily justifies the associated expense. Also, by making police checks a regular component of your hiring process, you're demonstrating that you yourself are a responsible business owner running a legitimate operation.

Furthermore, depending on the business sector, pre-employment background checks may be mandated by the Australian government. For example, a Sydney-based company operating in a regulated sector (e.g. childcare) is compelled by law to conduct a NSW police check on new employees. Failure to comply with such a requirement can lead to serious legal repercussions.

In the paragraphs that follow, we provide detailed answers to four frequently asked questions about police background checks.

What do police background checks show?

First, let's clarify the pieces of information utilised during a police background check, namely: the individual's name, date of birth, and home address. Some police checks also call for the individual's fingerprints.

Now, what does a police check show? The whole purpose of a police check is to determine whether a given individual has a criminal record. In other words, whether that person has ever been convicted of a crime.

If you have been convicted of a criminal offense, no matter how minor, it will show up on your police check as a DCO or disclosable court outcome. There are a few exceptions to this rule. For instance, if a certain amount of time (e.g. ten years) has elapsed since a criminal conviction, and you have had no further criminal charges brought against you, that conviction is considered a "spent conviction." It will not show up on your police check.

Criminal convictions that took place outside of Australia also will not show on a police check. And of course, criminal charges resolved by not guilty findings are not displayed on a police check.

What are the benefits of police checks?

Here are the main benefits of integrating police background checks into your employee screening process.

Keeping your workplace safe

Nothing is more important than establishing and maintaining a safe working environment for you and your staff. By using police checks to screen potential hires, you're ensuring that you don't undermine workplace safety by hiring someone whose criminal history presents a threat to other people.

Protecting your finances

In a sense, this is an aspect of workplace safety. There are countless stories about people stealing money or merchandise from their employers. It's perhaps most common in small businesses (restaurants, small shops, etc.) but it can happen to companies of all shapes and sizes. Police checks help you secure your hard earned money by filtering criminals out of the applicant pool.

Maintaining your reputation

No business can succeed without a solid reputation that comes from organic word of mouth recommendations. But even a good business can be sullied by the actions of its staff.

Here's an example from my own life. I worked at a well established and well regarded supermarket while I was in university. It turned out that, for months, a group of employees were using and selling drugs at the workplace. The story was picked up by local newspapers, resulting in considerable bad press for the supermarket.

An incident like that is enough to ruin a fledgling company. By availing yourself of police background checks, you'll minimise the risk of such a thing happening to you.

Besides employment, when are police checks necessary?

Police checks are widely used in the context of employment. But that's not the only context in which they're utilised. Australians might need a police check for:

commercial licenses (e.g. for selling liquor, driving commercial vehicles, or selling real estate)

immigration and visa

personal probity (e.g. to ensure an individual's character satisfies the requirements of a particular role)

Do I need to go to the police station for a background check?

In the not-so-distant past, the answer to this question would have been yes. Nowadays, however, it is usually not necessary to make a trip to the police station (or anywhere else) in order to obtain a background check.

Most third party police check providers offer services that are 100 per cent online. All you need is 1) an internet connection and 2) a laptop, smart phone, or tablet. Oftentimes, you can have the results of your police check within 24 hours of submitting an application.