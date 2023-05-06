How was your coronation quiche and champers?
Not sure about you, but I snuggled in to watch all of the coronation of King Charles III and Camilla as Queen Consort on the telly last night.
Pooh-pooh it all you like, naysayers, but this was history.
We're - fair cop - probably all pretty trumpet-ed out by now.
But last night was the first coronation of a British monarch in full living colour, far from the grainy black-and-white footage of the 1953 coronation of Queen Elizabeth II.
And Nick Cave was there, as one of the Australian representatives. So, got to love that.
When I wrote last year that I thought Charles and Camilla would make good leaders, some readers almost had a stroke. This is republic-loving Canberra, after all.
Others, however, agreed with me.
"I have always like King Charles, and Queen Camilla. Despite all the difficulties, the couple have lived above them all, and have supported the dear old Queen faithfully," one email read.
And my reasons for having faith in King Charles III, with Camilla by his side, haven't changed.
"For a start, they obviously genuinely like each other and there is a shared sense of humour that must get them through some of the absurdities of their life. They make a good team," I wrote last year.
"I think Charles is a gentle force for good, long advocating for causes such as organic farming and the environment, way before they were trendy.
"And Camilla has shown great resilience. Yes, she was the other woman. But as Piers Morgan wrote in The Sun, Camilla has been 'subjected to more abuse, ridicule and savage media criticism than any other member of the Royal family' but 'never once publicly responded to it'."
I spoke recently to Philip Benwell, national chairman of the Australian Monarchist League who has known Charles for many years.
He recalled when Prince Charles made his first visit to Australia, as a 17-year-old to study at Geelong Grammar's Timbertop campus in 1966. That visit was significant, Benwell reckoned.
"It was said that he came there a boy and left a man," he said.
"His schooling in Australia helped in his early formation and character building and it was from then he formed a close affection for Australia.
"He never liked his schooling at Gordonstoun [in Scotland]. Geelong Grammar was told to treat him as an ordinary citizen and he had to do the work of ordinary students."
The British monarch had always maintained a sense of humility, that would have been honed even more during his time in Australia, according to Benwell.
"Face-to-face he is a very engaging person," he said.
"He's not at all arrogant. He's an ordinary person doing an extraordinary job."
None other than Maximus himself, Russell Crowe also weighed into the discussion around the coronation recently when he tweeted about meeting then Prince Charles in 2003 at the London premiere of Master and Commander.
Crowe said Charles was kind, warm, funny and solicitous of Crowe's then six-month pregnant wife, Danielle.
Without wanting to get into the monarchy-vs-republic debate, Crowe simply wanted to say he found Charles to be a "good bloke".
And with that endorsement, and all the others that suggest Charles is humble and self-aware, it augurs well for all our futures.
Go see and hear the 21-gun salute to King Charles III outside Parliament House in Canberra today at 3pm. It's history.
I like telling local stories and celebrating Canberra. Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au
