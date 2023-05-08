Now you can experience dinner and a movie without moving seats after one of Canberra's top chefs has pimped the Dendy Canberra Premium Lounge menu.
Former AHA ACT chef of the year Josh Smith-Thirkell, who consults with many Canberra restaurants through Fixate Hospitality and formerly of QT Canberra, is giving you the movie star treatment.
"I wanted to create something fresh, simple, approachable, and on trend, to snack on while watching movies," Smith-Thirkell said.
"We wanted to make this the best venue to watch a movie in Canberra."
Thirkell-Smith has been friends with Dendy general manager Leigh Barnett for years.
"Leigh approached me around six months ago with a vision he had for the Premium Lounge, and the rest is history," says the chef who admits he's at the movies almost every week.
There's a couple of set menus to share, Delight (five plates for $59) and Deluxe (six plates for $79) offering everything from lemony hummus, bolognese arancini, chicken quesadillas, pea and avocado guacamole, Peking duck spring rolls and the Dendy deluxe sundae.
But if you're settling in for a blockbuster night you can take it up a notch with a butter-poached lobster in a milk bun with fries; or a sticky Chinese pork belly bun with cabbage kimchi, potato crisps, pickles, onions and fries; and for the vegetarians a vego royale burger with a Beyond Meat patty all the trimmings and fries.
Or maybe you're in the mood for a simple cheese or charcuterie plate.
When it comes to dessert, forget about a choc-top. There's a churro melt-a, chocolate-dipped strawberries, a plant-based ice cream and the Dendy deluxe, with caramel honey macadamia ice cream with milk chocolate sauce, toasted peanuts and cherries.
The wine list features choices by the glass or bottle, including some international offerings, alongside BentSpoke and Capital beers and more, ciders, spirits and a fun cocktail list.
With all the choices you'll be full by the time the credits roll.
I've covered a few things here at The Canberra Times over the years, from sport to education. But now I get to write about the fun stuff - where to eat, what to do, places to go, people to see. Let me know about your favourite things. Email: karen.hardy@canberratimes.com.au
