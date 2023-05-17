Canberra mountain biking prodigy Harriet Burbidge-Smith says dropping out of school at 17 and selling her van to fund her cycling dream has all been worth it as she prepares to chase another gold medal.
Burbidge-Smith and a host of the world's best riders, including Mike Ross and Caroline Buchanan, will hit the trails in Cairns this week for a chance to taste Crankworx glory again.
Burbidge-Smith is already a four-time Crankworx gold-medal winner, but there was a time when she struggled to get her shot on the world stage.
Now she's a full-time Red Bull athlete and races around the world for her career and despite a number of injury setbacks, she's confident she can rise to the top again.
"There was so many moments of struggle, I was annoyed at myself for being so optimistic after so many setbacks, so many results I didn't want, it was like, 'why don't you just give up at this point it's not working for you?' but I just couldn't stop," Burbidge-Smith said.
"When I was breaking through into the sport I sold my stuff, sold my van just to get overseas and it has taken a long to time get to a full-time professional.
"I had a crash in speed and style at the Rotorua Crankworx stop [in March] and I hurt my shoulder a bit, and my knee, and last week in South Africa I sprained my ankle so I've been trying to train just as hard but they are all problems, like niggly things that I need to keep on top of.
"I know my limits, and if I know that I can ride then that's the case, and you don't really pay attention to soreness and you get the job done. If it was an injury that I knew I couldn't ride with I just wouldn't go, but if I go I'm going to ride."
The 26-year-old has been riding since she was just three years old. She now has a dual slalom, and speed and style triumphs to her name after first tasting Crankworx success in 2021.
"I go into every Crankworx with the confidence that I can win multiple events and I don't think there is anything wrong with that because I'm confident in my riding," Burbidge-Smith said.
"The only time I've come out of an event disappointed is when I've left myself down, even a crash doesn't let myself down.
"It means everything [to be riding professionally], it's exactly what I had written down in diaries 15 years ago, Red Bull was one of my things that I visualised every night, when I visualised my dreams it would always be with a Red Bull helmet and a Red Bull hat on.
"It is an absolute dream every second, and sometimes when I'm having a bad day I really have to make myself present and remind myself that this is where I wanted to be all those years ago and use that a motivation, so it's hard to lose motivation when I think of that."
