The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Harriet Burbidge-Smith chases Crankworx gold in Cairns

JL
By Jack Lenord
Updated May 17 2023 - 2:20pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Red Bull rider Harriet Burbidge-Smith is chasing her fifth Crankworx gold medal. Picture by Graeme Murray
Red Bull rider Harriet Burbidge-Smith is chasing her fifth Crankworx gold medal. Picture by Graeme Murray

Canberra mountain biking prodigy Harriet Burbidge-Smith says dropping out of school at 17 and selling her van to fund her cycling dream has all been worth it as she prepares to chase another gold medal.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JL

Jack Lenord

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.