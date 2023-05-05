In less than a year, former Gungahlin United goalkeeper Dylan Peraic-Cullen has gone from a little-known NPL teen sensation, to earning his first national team call-up.
The former Woden Valley junior has had an incredible rise in Australian football to earn selection in the most recent Joeys camp.
Peraic-Cullen was part of the 30-player squad that trained in Narrabeen's NSW Academy of Sport last month, as one of four goalkeepers vying for a spot on the team headed to Thailand in June for the AFC Under-17 Asian Cup.
The tournament is returning for the first time in five years following the impact of the pandemic, and if they reach the semi-finals at the event the Joeys will qualify for the FIFA Under-17 World Cup in November.
"When I got that email saying I was actually in the camp, I don't know how to describe it," Peraic-Cullen told The Canberra Times.
"It didn't really click for me until we were training and I looked down at my shorts and saw the Australian badge.
"You want to represent your country so hopefully with a good performance more can follow."
Peraic-Cullen burst onto the national radar after his performance in the Capital All-Stars exhibition match against Central Coast Mariners in August last year.
The 16-year-old's effort in a 30-minute stint against professionals impressed the Mariners so much that the very next month he was named as one of six Canberra-based players invited to trial for the A-League club's academy.
Peraic-Cullen succeeded in securing a spot in the academy to train alongside their A-League stars, and has continued to improve under the tutelage of goalkeeping coach and former Peru international Miguel Miranda.
"I've definitely gone up a level," the 197-centimetre tall teenager said.
"Because there's no A-League team in Canberra it was a good pathway for a couple of us young boys.
"The Mariners are one of the better clubs for youth development and promoting their younger players into the A-League squad, and it's encouraging to see."
With fellow Canberran Tom Rogic and Socceroos captain Mat Ryan to look up to as one of the greatest exports to have come through the Mariners' junior system, Peraic-Cullen is seemingly on track for a professional career.
"That's the goal - you want to play for a good club but I'm just taking it a step at a time," he said.
"For now I'm happy where I am and hopefully it leads to something bigger."
Men - Saturday
West Canberra Wanders vs Tuggeranong United at Melrose Synthetic Field 1, 2pm
O'Connor Knights vs Gungahlin United at O'Connor Enclosed Field 1, 3pm
Tigers FC vs Canberra Olympic at AIS Grass Field 2, 3pm
Monaro Panthers vs Canberra Croatia at Riverside Stadium, 5.45pm
Women - Sunday
Canberra Croatia vs Gungahlin United at Deakin Stadium, 2.30pm
ANU FC vs West Canberra Wanderers at ANU South Oval, 3pm
Tuggeranong United vs Belconnen United at Kambah 2 Field, 3pm
Canberra United Academy vs Canberra Olympic at Hawker Football Centre, 3.20pm
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
