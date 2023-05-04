The Canberra Times
Home/Comment/Letters to the Editor

Pedal Power losing the plot in effort to slow city down with 30km/h zones

By Letters to the Editor
May 5 2023 - 5:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Pedal Power wants to drop speed limits to encourage safer cycling.
Pedal Power wants to drop speed limits to encourage safer cycling.

Pedal Power seems to have really lost the plot ("Pedal Power push for speed limits to drop to 30km/h", May 3). The organisation's members must all be great time-managers, fit and healthy, and with few responsibilities. People don't necessarily have the luxury of time to stroll down to the shops to grab some desperately needed item (like baby food or nappies).

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Letters to the Editor
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.