Pedal Power seems to have really lost the plot ("Pedal Power push for speed limits to drop to 30km/h", May 3). The organisation's members must all be great time-managers, fit and healthy, and with few responsibilities. People don't necessarily have the luxury of time to stroll down to the shops to grab some desperately needed item (like baby food or nappies).
And imagine wending one's way through 30km/h streets, edged with planter boxes, while trying to get a very unwell family member to the doctor or ED. As for oldies like me, who sometimes have to use a walking stick, no amount of "encouragement" is going to get me to walk or ride a bike anywhere on a "bad-knee" day. Get real Pedal Power.
In an editorial of June 6, 2021, "Stop pedalling on the road to nowhere", The Canberra Times waxed lyrical about cycling:
"To extol the virtues of cycling is to venture into familiar territory. There are the physical and mental health benefits, the strong environmental credentials, and the accepted understanding that a city which cycles is a less congested and better connected one."
It was all the more surprising to read your put-down of cycling in Monday's editorial ("King Charles has much hard work to do", May 1). You argued that "kings depend on some grandeur if they are not to end up on bicycles like the monarchs of Continental Europe". You managed to disparage both cycling and European royal families in one go.
You also endorsed the myth that people of high status see cycling as beneath them. Tell that to Joe Biden, Boris Johnson, Queen Mxima of the Netherlands and our own Crown Princess Mary of Denmark, who cycled around Sydney on April 28.
There are worse and costlier fates than "ending up on a bicycle". As urban transport, cycling is the cheapest, cleanest, simplest, healthiest, quietest, most beneficial and often - believe it or not - quickest option available.
I doubt if anyone expects King Charles to cycle to the coronation, but cycling is entirely in keeping with his known views on protecting the Earth.
Last week, I did what us constituents are supposed to do. I emailed one of our senators, Katy Gallagher, to ask her view on raising the rate of welfare payments in this country - something that hasn't been done for some payments since I was six years old. No response.
Radio silence also from my MP, David Smith. Why did Andrew Barr tell us all to vote "strategically" in last year's Senate election to ensure the ACT would continue to have strong progressive representation if his federal colleagues aren't willing to commit to progress? If I knew then what I know now, I would've happily given my number two to Kim Rubenstein. I'm jealous of Alicia Payne's electorate. Must feel good to be heard.
The Canberra Times article ("ACT cabinet document: Andrew Barr's urban infill plan pushed back", April 30) reveals an astonishing level of duplicity about the ALP-Greens government's 2011 list of potential "urban infill" sites.
One of the sites on the 2011 list was the Watson Woodlands. Yet just 10 years earlier, in 2001, the ALP government's ACT environment minister Simon Corbell had announced the gazettal of this 20ha remnant of native woodland as urban open space.
In 2012 under the Environmental Protection and Biodiversity Act the Commonwealth government paid the ACT government hundreds of thousands of dollars for rehabilitation of the Watson Woodland, in a deal that made the area (now known as the Justice Robert Hope Park) into an environmental "offset". That agreement now requires that this area be incorporated into the Canberra Nature Park by November 2030.
The presence at the woodlands of a critically endangered Regent Honeyeater feeding on a single Yellow Box tree for two to three weeks during the 2020 Black Summer fires, having successfully nested nearly in Watson in the mid 1990s, shows the wider importance of protecting native habitat from "infill" policies.
The lack of integrity of the ACT government as revealed by the 2011 cabinet documents shows why citizens had reason to distrust our local politicians on environmental merits of urban infill policies, and still do.
In 1975 Labor prime minister Gough Whitlam introduced universal healthcare for Australians. This policy was a natural progression of Labor values as expressed in Ben Chifley's famous 1949 "Light on the Hill" speech.
Australians have greatly benefitted from Medibank/Medicare but bulk-billing is disappearing fast and looking to go the way of the dodo.
Alas this has greatly accelerated in the last year under a Labor government. It's beginning to look like it'll be a Labor government that'll preside over its extinction. Bulk-billing, JobSeeker, housing and rental crisis, etc; Labor has become a party of "all spin and no heart". Thanks for the memories Albo it was great while it lasted. RIP bulk-billing.
We are soon to select migrants on the basis of fixing skills shortages here. We should ask if this is right. Rich countries, like Australia, have highly educated and skilled populations, vast resources, and wealth. Due to this privileged status, we can spend much of our lives indulging and playing.
Some of the less fortunate countries are ruled (it would seem to be in perpetuity) by despots and religious fanatics. If citizens seek to leave, they know retaliation against their relatives can be swift and nasty.
Many from poorer countries crave to migrate to rich countries, entering if they can by hook or by crook, quite rightly seeking a better life. Provided they add to the wealth of the rich countries, whether by assets, skills, and even good looks, they get to stay.
But, in taking the skilled from less fortunate countries, merely to enhance our wealth, we reduce the living standards in the source countries. Perhaps, we should just skill our own people.
As a young lad of eight years old, I watched the coronation of HM QE II at my grandmother's home in Kent, UK on June 2, 1953. The black and white television - then new - had been specially bought for the occasion. Three days later my mother and I set sail on the SS Mooltan as immigrants to a new life in Australia.
In the intervening years I have had many privileged opportunities, which have included lunching (in Canberra) with the-then Prince Charles (who I found good fun).
The crown today is a (largely) unique British tradition and, like it or not, we Australians are - for the present at least - involved. Charles III is our king. So I for one will certainly be watching the coronation next weekend.
But let me be clear, as the debate about Oz remaining subject to the monarchy continues, I am open to the alternative! But that doesn't make the coming coronation any less of a significant - and watchable - event.
Before I swear true allegiance to His Majesty, and his heirs and successors according to law, I have some questions. Which law does this refer to? British, Australian, statute, delegated, civic, Boyle's, or Murphy's?
What precisely will be the functions and powers of the Monarch? How much will he cost and does he get an office?
As he is less than 4 per cent of the population, will the monarch make representations to the executive on any policies ranging from submarines through to parking tickets - as suggested recently by Senator Michaela Cash. Have we fully considered the impact on tulip prices in the 17th century? (Bill Deane, Letters, April 11).
Why are we dividing the Commonwealth on the basis of a hierarchy of privilege? I appreciate that God is allowed to "so help me", but he did not return my calls.
The National Arboretum is celebrating its 10th anniversary, but I can't agree with Dr Douglas McKenzie (Letters, May 2) that it demonstrates the inspired vision of former chief minister Jon Stanhope. Planting an expensive forest on a site made available only because the previous forest burned to ashes seems to me about as visionary as rebuilding houses on floodplains after the previous homes were destroyed in floods.
But all is not lost. After the next forest fire goes through, we can solve a couple of Canberra's problems in one go: sell the whole site to developers to build apartment towers over the lot. The government will get lots of money when it sells the 250 hectares of such central land with wonderful views.
Being infill, the current Chief Minister will love it. And all us fuddy duddies living in and loving our detached houses among the native trees and shrubs will feel much less threatened by the Chief Minister's determination to destroy our suburbs and way of life.
It's time for the government to abandon the stage three tax cuts. To put their constituents ahead of their party donors for a change.
Tony Abbott objects to 4 per cent of Australia's population being afforded a "disproportionate influence on Parliament". No doubt he will want to address the 2 per cent that holds 6.8 per cent of Senate seats and 3.3 per cent of House of Representatives seats. There goes Tasmania. He is also opposed to ancestry as a basis for status in our governance. There goes the monarchy.
As noted in The Canberra Times of May 2, the Canberra Grassland Earless Dragon has just been listed as critically endangered. The Albanese government recently announced a national "zero extinction policy". The dragons' remaining habitat appears to be in grassland north of Canberra airport in the federal electorate of Canberra. If the species was to go extinct it would not only be an ACT biodiversity tragedy but a very bad look for the Albanese's government's policy of nil species loss!
A letter writer (Letters, May 3) is concerned that a transition to hydrogen fuel might require too much fresh water. My back of the envelope calculations suggest that even if 100 per cent of Australia's energy requirements were supplied by hydrogen, the output from a desalination plant the size of Adelaide's, would easily cover all of Australia's hydrogen's water requirements. So no need to worry on this issue.
Saturday's Declaration of Loyalty to King Charles is clearly aimed only at the small number of monarchists who can bring themselves to perform such a cringeworthy speech act. It is also, of course, only for those religious people for whom "may the king live forever" makes any sense. If I watch any of the coronation, I will probably marvel, in silence, that the monarchy can endure, while remaining so totally out of touch.
The Giants want a bigger Manuka capacity crowd. How about Giants play better AFL (the occasional win would be good). And we, the ACT ratepayer (not government), consider whether we might consider an enhanced stadium. At the expense of health, education and housing.
Given the economic conditions and struggles facing many people, a less aggressive approach to stabilising inflation is needed. Have we considered the cost to the economy of more people out of work? Let's hope the RBA comes to its senses and this is the last rate rise for some time now.
In light of the climate crisis opening new fossil fuel projects like Beetaloo are simply a self-inflected gunshot wound. Why are we approving a mega project that will cancel out efforts to decarbonise elsewhere? Future generations will judge this decision poorly.
