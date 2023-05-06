Bunk beds in economy? What Michael Turtle would do if he was Qantas CEO

I realise nobody feels sorry for travellers with frequent flyer status who get more kilos of baggage or other perks like lounge access. But I can promise you, other than some curry or pasta and some cheap wine (I mean, free... but cheap), there's not much exciting about the Qantas domestic lounges. And that's why I would bring in lounge trivia, where you can join a table and try to answer some questions as a team, with the opportunity for any passenger to win a place in the lounge. It's just like the pub... except you can rush off to board when you don't know the answer.