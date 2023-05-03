The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Albanese government shows signs of progress on Housing Australia Future Fund, but ACT Senator David Pocock says there's still room to improve

Miriam Webber
By Miriam Webber
Updated May 4 2023 - 9:11am, first published 8:12am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
ACT Independent senator David Pocock says 1200 homes is 'not a huge net gain' for Canberra. Picture by Keegan Carroll
ACT Independent senator David Pocock says 1200 homes is 'not a huge net gain' for Canberra. Picture by Keegan Carroll

Each state and territory will be guaranteed at least 1200 affordable and social homes in the first five years of the federal government's signature housing fund, as part of a deal reached with Tasmanian senators Tammy Tyrrell and Jacqui Lambie.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Miriam Webber

Miriam Webber

Public service and politics reporter

I report on the public service and politics for the Canberra Times. Reach me at miriam.webber@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.