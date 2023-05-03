The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Andrew Kay arrested following cross-border 3D-printed firearm discoveries

TP
Sara Garrity
By Tim Piccione, and Sara Garrity
Updated May 4 2023 - 11:23am, first published 8:12am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Items police say they seized. Pictures supplied
Items police say they seized. Pictures supplied

A man has been arrested after he allegedly manufactured several 3D-printed firearms.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TP

Tim Piccione

Court reporter

Tim is a journalist with the Canberra Times covering the ACT courts. He came to the nation's capital via the Daily Advertiser in Wagga. Contact: tim.piccione@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Sara Garrity

Sara Garrity

News Reporter

Sara writes about general Canberra news. She has previously worked as the journalist at Allhomes, writing about property news through a Canberra lens. You can email story ideas or tips to Sara at sgarrity@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.