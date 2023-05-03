A man has been arrested after he allegedly manufactured several 3D-printed firearms.
Andrew Allan Kay, 38, faced the ACT Magistrates Court on Thursday, charged with four counts of unauthorised manufacture of firearms, two counts of possessing prohibited firearms and one count of possessing ammunition.
Police allege they discovered the firearms and a small amount of drugs during two simultaneous searches of Turner and Braidwood homes about 8am on Wednesday.
Kay pleaded not guilty to the charges on Thursday and did not apply for bail.
ACT Policing, with the help of NSW Police, searched the residences after receiving leading information provided by a member of the public.
At the Turner residence, police allegedly seized one prohibited pistol, five 3D-printed firearms, numerous 3D-printed firearm parts, a selection of ammunition, a firearm suppressor, a 3D printer and printing materials.
They also allegedly discovered SD cards and other electronic equipment, as well as a small amount of drugs suspected to be GHB and methylamphetamine.
Detective Acting Inspector Sam Norman from ACT Policing's proactive intervention and diversion team said the arrest followed a similar one in March.
"These arrests both stem from information provided by a member of the public and show how these types of tips can assist police as we tackle wider criminal enterprises," he said.
"Any piece of information, no matter how big or small, can assist police, and I would encourage members of the community to report anything suspicious to police.
"I'd also like to thank NSW Police for their assistance with these warrants - this type of cross-border cooperation shows criminal groups that police will work collaboratively to pursue you wherever you may be."
Kay is set to return to court in June, where he also faces a previous charge of driving with a prescribed drug in his oral fluid.
ACT police are reminding the community that 3D-printed firearms are considered illegal weapons.
Anyone with information related to 3D-printed firearms is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, or via the website.
Tim is a journalist with the Canberra Times covering the ACT courts. He came to the nation's capital via the Daily Advertiser in Wagga. Contact: tim.piccione@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sara writes about general Canberra news. She has previously worked as the journalist at Allhomes, writing about property news through a Canberra lens. You can email story ideas or tips to Sara at sgarrity@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
