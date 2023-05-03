Simultaneous search warrants in Turner and Braidwood discovered five 3D-printed firearms, a small amount of drugs and more, ACT police say.
About 8am on Wednesday, ACT Policing with the help of NSW Police searched the two residences after receiving leading information provided by a member of the public.
At the Turner residence of a 38-year-old man, police allegedly seized one prohibited pistol, five 3D-printed firearms, numerous 3D-printed firearm parts, a selection of ammunition, a firearm suppressor, a 3D printer and printing materials.
They also discovered SD cards and other electronic equipment, as well as a small amount of drugs suspected to be GHB and methylamphetamine, police said.
The man was arrested and charged with five counts of unauthorised manufacture of firearms, possessing a prohibited firearm and possession of ammunition.
He is expected to face court on Thursday.
Detective Acting Inspector from ACT Policing's proactive intervention and diversion team, Sam Norman, said the arrest followed a similar one in March.
"These arrests both stem from information provided by a member of the public and show how these types of tips can assist police as we tackle wider criminal enterprises," he said.
"Any piece of information, no matter how big or small, can assist police, and I would encourage members of the community to report anything suspicious to police.
"I'd also like to thank NSW Police for their assistance with these warrants - this type of cross-border cooperation shows criminal groups that police will work collaboratively to pursue you wherever you may be."
ACT police are reminding the community that 3D-printed firearms are considered illegal weapons.
Anyone with information related to 3D-printed firearms is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, or via the website.
Sara writes about general Canberra news. She has previously worked as the journalist at Allhomes, writing about property news through a Canberra lens. You can email story ideas or tips to Sara at sgarrity@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
