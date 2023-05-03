The Canberra Times
Turner man to face court following cross-border 3D printed firearm discoveries

Sara Garrity
Sara Garrity
Updated May 4 2023 - 10:01am, first published 8:12am
Items police say they seized. Pictures supplied
Simultaneous search warrants in Turner and Braidwood discovered five 3D-printed firearms, a small amount of drugs and more, ACT police say.

