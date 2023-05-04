To fish or not to fish? That is the question when the trout spawn run begins

Winter is definitely on its way - and there's a portion of the fishing community that couldn't be happier.
Trout anglers love May and relish the inclement weather that often comes with it.
Single-digit maximums, rain, and even snow flurries are the catalyst for waves of brown trout to enter the alpine streams and rivers to spawn.
It's already happening, thanks to heavy falls last weekend followed by a succession of cold nights and brisk autumn days.
The Thredbo and Eucumbene rivers are at the epicentre of the action. Healthy numbers of fish are being seen and caught as we speak, and literally tens-of-thousands more are expected to make their way upstream over coming weeks.
Spawn run fishing is a divisive issue. Some anglers claim that it's disrespectful and irresponsible to target these fish while they're on their way to reproduce.
I certainly respect their decision to give the spawn run a miss, but I don't necessarily agree with their sentiment.
I believe you can fish for spawning trout and still be a respectful and considerate trout angler.
Strict bag and size limits are in place from now until the season closes in June. Anglers can keep one fish per day, the possession limit is two fish per angler, and the minimum size is 50cm.
Most spawn run fishers I know carefully release every fish they catch anyway, so the impact on the fishery is minimal.
And when you consider trout were introduced into Australian waters more than 150 years ago for one reason - to be caught by recreational fishers - I have no issue with chasing them at this time of year.
The tackle shops, pubs, hotels and other businesses in the mountains also benefit from an increase in visiting anglers, keen to catch that trophy fish of a lifetime.
