The Canberra Raiders started the year with just one win after five rounds, but now sit within striking distance of top-spot on the NRL ladder ahead of a tantalising Magic Round clash on Friday night.
A win over the Canterbury Bulldogs in the opening game of the footy showcase at Lang Park could see the 11th-placed Raiders finally crack the top eight for the first time this season.
A three-game winning streak that began immediately after their humiliating 41-point defeat to the Penrith Panthers has put them on equal points (10) with the reigning champions and three other teams, and four behind the ladder-leading Broncos.
Coach Ricky Stuart was reluctant to look too far ahead, warning that "it can bite you on the bum", though he was keenly aware how quickly the picture can change in rugby league.
"Everyone had the eight picked four weeks ago, but when you're involved in the industry and when you're involved in this daily you know how hard it is, and how much luck plays a part," Stuart said.
"It's a long, long way to go. We've just got an eye on the [Bulldogs] game. That's as far as we take it."
Canberra haven't scored more tries than any of their opponents in any game - neither the four wins or four losses - proving how small the margin for error is.
The stats show the difference for the Raiders has been their accurate goal-kicking by halfback Jamal Fogarty and veteran centre Jarrod Croker, set for his 296th NRL game in Brisbane.
Much to the dismay of the heart doctors of Raiders fans, tight games have become a trademark of the Green Machine.
Stuart wants that to change, and is demanding more from his men against a depleted Bulldogs side without centre Braidon Burns (knee) and speed machine Josh Addo-Carr (ankle).
"We gave [the Dolphins] some opportunities to score tries, and then they took it, and it wasn't good enough," he said.
"We should have won by more. I'd rather it not be as tight. We tend to do that, though we've got to be better at it. We've got to make sure we can control the game."
The Bulldogs meanwhile welcome back Max King, Jacob Kiraz and Frank Pele, and will be eager to post back-to-back wins after snapping a three-game losing streak.
Xavier Savage and Ata Mariota were Canberra's notable inclusions for round 10 and Stuart is happy about the intense competition behind their 17 every week.
Stuart confirmed that Corey Harawira-Naera dropping out to NSW Cup was a win-win scenario for the team with Mariota able to return to first grade and the Maori All Star keen for more game-time.
"Over the last couple of weeks he has only been getting stints of 10 or 15 minutes," Stuart said.
"It'd be hard for him then to come in and have to fill in an 80-minute role [if one of our back-rowers went down]."
The coach didn't rule out a late switch on Friday with Savage on the wing and fullback Seb Kris, but leaned towards keeping the latter in the No.1 jersey.
"Whenever you're playing the way Seb's playing, you're not going to upset the rhythm," Stuart said.
"You get combinations when you get used to people playing with you. The boys are getting very comfortable with Seb at the back."
