ACT Supreme Court sentences Taylor Dean to intensive correction order over child abuse material

BF
By Blake Foden
Updated May 4 2023 - 1:26pm, first published 1:25pm
Taylor Dean arrives at court on Thursday. Picture by Blake Foden
Taylor Dean arrives at court on Thursday. Picture by Blake Foden

A former recluse has avoided time behind bars despite a judge finding his crimes encouraged "evil people" to sexually abuse children.

BF

Blake Foden

Court reporter



