Xavier Savage is back in the NRL for Magic Round, however he faces a tough fight to keep his spot beyond this week after an extraordinary vow from coach Ricky Stuart.
The 21-year-old returns on the wing while Albert Hopoate was permitted to miss their Friday night battle against the Bulldogs in Brisbane to attend his sister's wedding.
Stuart said he actually helped Hopoate make the difficult call to choose between family and footy, and promised his place wouldn't be lost.
"It was a no-brainer for me," Stuart said.
"He wanted to play. He was torn and then I made the decision for him.
"He'll come back into NRL next week.
"In the form he's in and the contribution he's given the team, I don't think it's fair on him to have to miss or have to then work his way back into the squad.
"He's done a wonderful job for us, Albert, and it gives us confidence that bringing Xavier in now will will give us another good player to come in.
"And [Savage] has got big boots to fill."
Stuart prides himself and the club on its family-first approach as seen with the Hopoate move.
Star Raiders forward Joe Tapine also had to sit out a game in round six to be in Canberra for the birth of his first child with wife Kirsten.
"It's not just talk at the club," Stuart said.
"Family comes first in all aspects and there's times where it's difficult on families because we're going to take the players away.
"We appreciate at times partners and families having to be second fiddle to the player's career."
Stuart's promise to Hopoate does put Savage in an interesting position though.
Seb Kris has been supported to continue his role at fullback that he only took on because Savage broke his jaw in a pre-season trial.
Raiders fans eagerly anticipated the pacey playmaker's comeback following his unfortunate start to the year, and just as Savage has gotten his foot back in the door through Hopoate's absence, Stuart isn't letting him get comfortable.
"James Schiller is another one who is unlucky that he didn't get the spot ahead of Xavier," the coach said.
"The boys are taking their opportunities and doing a really good job.
"As a coach you want to have those headaches in regards to who you're going to pick."
Magic Round is expected to bring a finals atmosphere to round 10 and despite sitting lower on the ladder, the Raiders are not underestimating the 13th-ranked Bulldogs.
Canterbury are riding high on confidence just like the Raiders, having broken a losing streak and they boast plenty of dangermen like shifty hooker Reed Mahoney, flyer Jake Averillo and five-eighth Matt Burton.
Burton is renowned for his swirling, sky-high bombs that consistently bamboozle opposition backs, and will challenge Kris, Savage and Jordan Rapana to defuse at Lang Park.
Burton has been praised by NSW Blues coach Brad Fittler this week, putting him in the State of Origin selection frame and Magic Round is the perfect stage to show what he can do.
"You've always got that hunger to play for the Blues. It's something you dream of," Burton said.
"I got a taste of it last year so I'd be pumped if I got the call-up again."
Melanie Dinjaski
