Australian Republic Movement co-chair Craig Foster described Prime Minister Anthony Albanese's pledge to swear allegiance to King Charles III as "jarring" and is instead asking him to seek the King's support for Australia to move to a republic.
Mr Foster gave a keynote address to Manning Clark House earlier this week while Mr Albanese was in England meeting King Charles ahead of his coronation on Saturday.
Mr Albanese, a committed republican has even appointed an Assistant Minister for the Republic Matt Thistlethwaite, but has not set a timeline to a referendum for Australian to choose its own head of state.
But Mr Albanese also said he will be pledging his allegiance to King Charles at the coronation.
Mr Foster said it was "jarring to see our democratically elected leader being forced to pledge fealty to a foreign King, but reinforcing that which every Australian already knows, that we are the equal of any".
Mr Foster said making the transition to an Australian republic "will be one of the most important nation defining, and nation-building exercises this country will ever undertake".
The former Socceroo and outspoken refugee advocate highlighted the "outdated notion of royalty" and shunned the notion of "humans born to rule other humans".
"Nothing focuses the minds of Australians more quickly than asking us to bend a knee," Mr Foster said.
"We basically spend our whole lives proving that we never will, and now Charles expects us to cry out at the splendorous sight of his ascension."
Mr Foster's comments come as First Nations representatives from 12 Commonwealth nations are asking King Charles to "acknowledge the genocide and horrific impacts of colonisation on the indigenous people".
A joint letter, which had also been signed by ARM co-chair Nova Peris and independent senator Lidia Thorpe is asking the King to apologise about the effects of British colonisation.
The letter is asking that the King start the process of repatriating cultural artefacts and human remains, as well starting a conversation about the "enduring impact" of slavery and renouncing the doctrine of discovery.
It also includes signatories from Antigua and Barbuda, Aotearoa (New Zealand), The Bahamas, Belize, Canada, Grenada, Jamaica, Papua New Guinea, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.
Senator Thorpe has thrown her support behind Australia becoming a republic, but said it must come with a Treaty to help resolve the "injustices of terra nullius".
"Australia must move towards cutting ties with the Crown and becoming a Republic, but we have unfinished business to settle before this can happen," Senator Thorpe said.
"A Republic that hasn't resolved the injustices of terra nullius continues the violent legacy of colonisation, and this is why the federal government must commence treaty negotiations at a national level.
"This process would then inform how we proceed to becoming a republic, ensuring that First Nations sovereignty and laws are upheld in the process."
Michelle is a reporter at The Canberra Times. Previously at the Latrobe Valley Express specialising in energy and coal transition and at the Numurkah Leader covering regional communities, agriculture and water. Loves horses and live music.
