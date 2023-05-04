The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Craig Foster hopes Anthony Albanese will ask King Charles III for support for Australia to become a republic

MS
By Michelle Slater
Updated May 4 2023 - 4:57pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Australian Republic Movement co-chair Craig Foster. Picture by Karleen Minney
Australian Republic Movement co-chair Craig Foster. Picture by Karleen Minney

Australian Republic Movement co-chair Craig Foster described Prime Minister Anthony Albanese's pledge to swear allegiance to King Charles III as "jarring" and is instead asking him to seek the King's support for Australia to move to a republic.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MS

Michelle Slater

Federal parliament reporter

Michelle is a reporter at The Canberra Times. Previously at the Latrobe Valley Express specialising in energy and coal transition and at the Numurkah Leader covering regional communities, agriculture and water. Loves horses and live music.

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.