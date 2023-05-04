If anyone outside of Melbourne knows how the Rebels lineout is going to operate on Sunday, it's an ACT Brumby who has barely played for 11 months.
How? That's been Tom Hooper's job while rehabilitating a broken foot that has kept him out of the Super Rugby Pacific season to date - breaking down footage of opposition lineouts and telling his teammates how to win the battle.
The 22-year-old had major shoulder surgery following last year's Super Rugby season and then suffered a rare Jones fracture in the fifth metatarsal of his foot in a pre-season trial in February.
Now Hooper returns to the Brumbies squad for the first time this season after being named on the bench to face the Rebels this week, making his long-awaited return after a breakout season in 2022.
"Every week, the last training session of the week will be a combination of our plays and opposition plays. Tom is responsible for making sure the opposition lineout runs the way we think the opposition lineout is going to run," Brumbies coach Stephen Larkham said.
MORE SPORT
"He's been good, he's very analytical. He's got a lot of detail around the way he presents. He spends a lot of time preparing for those meetings and for field sessions.
"That's a credit to his character. He's obviously had a lot of work to do with his rehab, but he finds that extra bit of time to spend more time looking at the opposition to help the starters perform better on the weekend.
"Most of those guys who have to go through a longer rehab process know it's a really daunting task. He kept upbeat the whole way through, he was in and around the team most of the time.
"He had a role to do around the lineout with the forwards, and he worked exceptionally hard to come back ahead of time."
Jahrome Brown is back at openside flanker for his first start of the season, partnering the returning Pete Samu and Rob Valetini in the back-row, while Lachlan Lonergan rejoins the starting side at hooker.
Len Ikitau's recall at outside centre pushes Ollie Sapsford to the bench, inadvertently filling the void left by Ben O'Donnell's season-ending anterior cruciate ligament tear.
The Brumbies head to Melbourne vowing to bounce back from a last-start loss in Wellington to keep themselves inside the top four.
The Chiefs are eight points clear at the top, but just four points separate the second-placed Brumbies from the Crusaders in fifth in the hunt for a home quarter-final.
"We've got a tough run home. All teams at the back end of the season are starting to fire, particularly the Australian teams," Larkham said.
"We know this is a game where we have to be at our best, we weren't there last week. The fact we had the loss has probably sharpened a few edges for us, which helps us going into this week.
"We weren't at our best, we'd come off a bye and I don't think we were on the same page as a team, and we got some of our strategy wrong going into the game as coaches. We've identified that.
"Our kicking game wasn't where it needed to be, and our set piece wasn't quite where it needed to be. If you look at the first eight rounds, they had been strengths of our game. We've certainly addressed that."
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
My passion for journalism can be traced back to Mighty Ducks match reports and reading the Sunday paper with my old man. A love of sport turned into a passion for telling stories, breaking news and being a reliable voice.
My passion for journalism can be traced back to Mighty Ducks match reports and reading the Sunday paper with my old man. A love of sport turned into a passion for telling stories, breaking news and being a reliable voice.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.