Dire warnings abound about teaching, so why teach?

The purposes of teaching extend even further to a larger social project. As one teacher told us, "You should be social reformer to be able to teach". Such a project of reform is grounded in the "complex" and challenging conditions of day-to-day working life: "You will always be in survival mode and never feel like you are as good as you need to be for the young people who need you, but don't want you. But f--- you might just change the world!"