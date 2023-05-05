The Canberra Times
Home/Video/Breaking
Opinion

Dire warnings abound about teaching, so why teach?

By Fiona Longmuir, Lucas Walsh, Beatriz Gallo Cordoba, Kelly-Ann Allen, Mike Phillips
May 6 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

With the steady drum beat of doom in the news about the teacher workforce, from teacher abuse to burnout and shortages, it is entirely fair to ask is: why teach?

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Breaking
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.