Dire warnings abound about teaching, so why teach?

With the steady drum beat of doom in the news about the teacher workforce, from teacher abuse to burnout and shortages, it is entirely fair to ask is: why teach?
We asked over 5000 teachers what advice they would give young people considering a teaching career. Some key themes about the positive aspects of teaching were evident.
Peppered throughout their responses was a sense of how meaningful a teaching career is.
Respondents particularly highlight the importance of making a difference to the lives of students.
This moral purpose motivates teachers throughout the world to have a positive influence on current and future generations.
Teaching, one respondent told us, "it's wonderful, meaningful work that makes a real difference. It is a privilege to be a teacher and to have to opportunity to connect with young people."
Many speak of the joy of working with children and young people. Seeing "the growth of young people" is "one of the most rewarding things you have ever done... some of the kids are awesome and they make it so you can get out of bed each morning and teach."
"You will work hard", another teacher said, "but it's a very rewarding career. The impact you have on young people is always worth it".
Other advice highlights how teachers can shape the future. One teacher said: "If you are passionate about helping kids and want to impact the next generation, be a teacher."
For some, shaping the present and future are deeply interconnected: "You will have the ability to positive influence students daily, sharing your passion for your subject areas and being a mentor and advocate for the future generation."
The purposes of teaching extend even further to a larger social project. As one teacher told us, "You should be social reformer to be able to teach". Such a project of reform is grounded in the "complex" and challenging conditions of day-to-day working life: "You will always be in survival mode and never feel like you are as good as you need to be for the young people who need you, but don't want you. But f--- you might just change the world!"
Other respondents also dispel myths about the job: "If it's for the 'holidays' and the '9-3' hours, think again. If it is to make a difference in a child's life or if you are passionate about education then it might be the job for you."
Feeling a part of something important is a feature of a teaching career. In our survey 80 per cent of participants reported a sense of belonging and described how they felt connected to and supported by those that they work with, including other teachers, leaders, students, and the community.
"I feel a part of the community I am working in. I know the humans I work with personally as well as professionally and have time to connect with them and know them as whole people. I feel like my work is known and seen and valued and celebrated."
Other research we conducted asked young people what they want out of work. The ability to make a difference by making a positive contribution to society is ranked in the top three.
But job security and flexible hours rank higher, which poses a challenge to attracting young people in the context of growing casualisation of the teaching workforce and repeated concerns expressed by teachers about excessive hours and expectations.
We can agree there is an enormity of work to be done to improve teaching in Australia. But amidst these legitimate concerns is a kernel of hope, and a need to tell another story about teaching as a desirable vocation. Attention to external working conditions is necessary and important, but, equally so are the rewards within - rewards that arguably surpass many other jobs, as one teacher described: "Teaching is the most fulfilling thing I have ever done and the difference you can make compares to nothing else."
Research shows that salary is ranked lower by teachers than commitment to the profession, job satisfaction and positive relationships with students and peers. Another teacher advised that teaching "is the most rewarding career where every day you know you make a difference ... Fight hard for what is in the interests of the children in your care ... You have no idea how loved you are going to be and how important you are."
In a conversation with retired teacher and former principal Robert Colla he succinctly captured this moral purpose to make a difference in young people's lives when he said (with a glint of passion still in his eye) that teaching is "a way of touching the future." This passion needs to be nurtured, respected and, above all, protected.
Perhaps, amidst the grim news that abounds about teaching, we are reaching a tipping point to improve the experiences of teachers and, ultimately, of students. Some progress on aspects such as workload has begun with policy action such as the national teacher workforce action plan. But the coming years will be a crucial time to reshape what a teaching career can look like, and Australia needs passionate, energetic, and innovative young people to join the profession and drive the changes that are needed.
Our future depends on it.
