Canberra local Andrew Thompson and his friends braved the rough waters of the Bass Strait and completed a 1100-kilometre ride around the east coast of Tasmania on a jet ski.
Known officially as PWC endurance riding - water warriors will ride out from the coast into the open ocean, encounter sharks and swell while they cross chop their way through.
On their adventure the trio didn't encounter any sharks but did race with dolphins.
"You'll be riding along and they will come up to the surface and start to chase you."
"They just get so excited to see you. It's amazing," Mr Thompson said.
Mr Thompson moved to Canberra from Kangaroo Island, South Australia a long time ago, but brought his love for the water along with him.
Apart from crossing the Bass Strait on his modified jet ski, Mr Thompson has ridden along the Murray River, the Darling and the Murrumbidgee with his friends Brendan Whitty and Aaron Tarbit.
Regular jet skis are not suitable for open ocean rides so Mr Thompson made several modifications to his watercraft before tackling the Bass Strait.
Customised racks allow them to carry extra jerry cans which are essential for the extended journey and an additional custom-made auxiliary fuel tank holds another 40 litres of fuel.
"We have 215 litres of fuel on board and that gave us a range of about 400 kilometres," Mr Whitty said.
Their journey began in Hobart and they made their way along the east coast, stopping along the way in Triabunna and St Helens.
The most difficult part of the journey was crossing the Bass Strait which can be punishing to navigate, even for seasoned sailors.
"The Bass Strait can be some of the roughest waters in the world if you go at the wrong time - just don't go that day," Mr Whitty said.
READ MORE:
With large swells visible when crossing the straight on the Spirit, many people discouraged the trio from crossing but they studied the weather patterns and entered the journey prepared for adverse conditions.
"The difference with the Spirit is that it runs on a schedule - we don't, we look at the weather and ride according to the conditions," Mr Thompson said.
Unexpected weather conditions forced the duo to take a three-day stopover on Flinders Island, where they met the Wombat Lady of FIinders.
Otherwise known as Kate Mooney, the Wombat Lady has been caring for orphaned wombats for over 20 years. Mr Whitty spotted her while they were staying over on the island and they met her baby wombats.
With friendly locals' front doors on the island open for travelling strangers, the unexpected stopover at Flinders Island was the highlight of the trip for the trio.
Mr Whitty said he felt as if he had gone back in time to the 1970s when his parents would leave the back door unlocked.
"The cars are parked on the side of the road with the keys in the ignition, the pubs are open 24 hours a day and you just walk in and out."
Kerem Doruk joined the Canberra Times as a cadet in 2023. Kerem covers local stories in the national capital. You can email story ideas or tips to Kerem at kerem.doruk@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Kerem Doruk joined the Canberra Times as a cadet in 2023. Kerem covers local stories in the national capital. You can email story ideas or tips to Kerem at kerem.doruk@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.