I went to an Ed Sheeran concert with my family recently.
The kids were excited and it was a great opportunity for the family to come together to catch up with each other while watching some world-class entertainment.
As the concert was about to start, I apparently committed the ultimate faux pas.
I pulled out my Australian Standard 1270 Class 5 earplugs and inserted them into my ears to enjoy the concert at a level that wouldn't leave my ears bleeding.
My children were horrified. How embarrassing!
As the concert progressed, I received numerous Noise Notifications on my watch to warn me that I was being exposed to average sound levels over 90 decibels for a period greater than three minutes.
I showed these to my family by way of confirmation that it was sensible to wear my ear plugs.
In return, they would show me their watches with the same warnings.
I am not sure the message was being driven home.
There is huge growth in health-related technology products at the moment and smart watches seem to have a different health feature added with each new model.
Monitoring audio for excessive noise is just another feature.
It probably doesn't help when the noise warnings are shown like a badge of honour, but that may be more a commentary on my parenting skills rather than technology.
When individuals start to monitor various health aspects that information can, of course, be collated into broader information.
Apple has been working with the University of Michigan since 2019, on a noise exposure study and, to coincide with International Noise Awareness Day (who knew?) on April 26, the latest results have been published.
The data is collected from iPhones and Apple Watches.
The study shows that over 30 per cent of adults are exposed to excessive noise on a regular basis.
Excessive noise for the purpose of this study is defined as consistent exposure above 70 dBA.
Keep in mind that when an excessive noise warning is received by a user, there is no option to tell your watch that everything is okay because I am a very sensible person who happens to be wearing hearing protection at the moment.
Maybe that could be a new feature on an upcoming update - but maybe I am in the minority and most people choose not to wear protection.
The study participants are from the US only and need to agree to have their hearing data monitored as part of the study.
The data is, of course, anonymised as I doubt many people would participate if it was linked to each individual.
As often happens with studies, some of the results are obvious.
In higher population areas a higher percentage of people are exposed to high noise levels.
The excitement and hustle and bustle of a big city also comes with high noise levels.
I also found it interesting that almost 20 per cent of people are exposed to excessive noise where they choose their volume with headphones at higher than 75 dBA.
When you overlay additional data on the areas with higher noise exposure, the data shows that higher levels of noise coincide with higher levels of pollution and lower socioeconomic status.
As the study continues, I am sure more links and information will be revealed.
I am expecting more of these studies with other health aspects.
Watches can monitor heart rates, levels of exercise and even perform an ECG.
With the collation of this type of health data, it would be possible for governments to better direct funding to areas in need - or maybe it will just make for interesting reading.
