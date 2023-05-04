Times Past: May 5, 1932

On Thursday, May 5 in 1932, The Canberra Times reported on the infamous American gangster Al Capone and the end of his long reign of the criminal underworld in Chicago.
Al Capone's long over lordship of the Chicago underworld neared its completion as the American Federal authorities with the utmost secrecy, prepared to move him to the Federal Penitentiary in Atlanta, Georgia to start serving his 11-year sentence for tax evasion.
The day before, the Supreme Court at Washington rejected a petition to review the case, thus eliminating the last legal recourse to prevent the sentence.
The commitment papers were immediately drafted. The authorities stated briefly that he would be in Atlanta on Wednesday night. They did not reveal the exact time and the route to avoid curious crowds at the depot and possible last minute desperate attempts of the underworld to effect an escape.
Securely handcuffed and strongly guarded, Capone was taken to the railway station at 10:30 in the evening and left by the "Dixie Flier" for Atlanta. He was transported to jail in a police car which was surrounded by other automobiles carrying squads of detectives.
Despite the precautions, there was a large crowd at the station.
