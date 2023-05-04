The Canberra Times
Home/News/History

Times Past: May 5, 1932

May 5 2023 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The front page of The Canberra Times on May 5, 1932.
The front page of The Canberra Times on May 5, 1932.

On Thursday, May 5 in 1932, The Canberra Times reported on the infamous American gangster Al Capone and the end of his long reign of the criminal underworld in Chicago.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from History
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.