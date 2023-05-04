The Canberra Times
Federal government extending Medicare heart assessment rebates for two years

By Michelle Slater
May 4 2023 - 10:30pm
The Albanese government is extending the Medicare rebate for heart health assessments for another two years until June 30, 2025 as part of Tuesday's federal budget.

