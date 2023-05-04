The Albanese government is extending the Medicare rebate for heart health assessments for another two years until June 30, 2025 as part of Tuesday's federal budget.
Restrictions are also being removed that are preventing First Nations people from claiming a heart health assessment within 12 months of an annual health check.
The announcement is being made to coincide with Heart Week, with the rebates initially due to expire on June 30 this year.
Health Minister Mark Butler said about 250,000 people were expected receive a heart health assessment in the next two years.
"Heart disease is Australia's biggest killer, one Australian has a heart attack or stroke every four minutes. About 2.5 million Australians have a high chance of suffering a heart attack or stroke in the next five years, and many don't know it," Mr Butler said.
"Talking to your GP about your heart health save lives, helping to prevent or catch heart disease early so that patients and doctors can take action to reduce the risk before it's too late."
Heart disease is responsible for almost one in 10 deaths and accounts for six per cent of Australia's total disease burden. In the ACT, 166 people died of heart disease in 2021.
More than 5800 people in the ACT and more than 455,000 people nationally have accessed heart health checks since the service was introduced in 2019.
Michelle is a reporter at The Canberra Times. Previously at the Latrobe Valley Express specialising in energy and coal transition and at the Numurkah Leader covering regional communities, agriculture and water. Loves horses and live music.
