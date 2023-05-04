Hall markets is on this weekend

Find something lovely for Mother's Day - which is on May 14 - at the Hall markets this weekend.
The markets are at the Hall showground in Victoria Street on Sunday from 10am to 3pm.
Entry is by gold coin donation.
There will be everything from baskets to jewellery to hampers and gin.
Grab a coffee and egg and bacon roll, and wander the many stalls.
All proceeds from the gold coin donations support Hartley Lifecare's disability programs and services.
