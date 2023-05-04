The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Hall markets is on this weekend

Updated May 4 2023 - 3:52pm, first published 2:44pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
There will be lots of jewellery options at the market. Picture supplied
There will be lots of jewellery options at the market. Picture supplied

Find something lovely for Mother's Day - which is on May 14 - at the Hall markets this weekend.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.