Alchemy Chorus back on stage this weekend

What a happy thing. Post the pandemic, Canberra's Alchemy Chorus is back performing in person, at a special concert in Weston on Saturday.
The Alchemy Chorus, an inclusive choir for those living with dementia and their carers, is performing at 2pm on Saturday at the Weston Creek Uniting Church in Parkinson Street.
Its concert, Songs to Remember, will be a mix of favourites and new songs, including What a Wonderful World. Donations gratefully accepted at the door.
