Sandra McAveney, Lakeside Leisure Centre's 81-year-old aerobics instructor is a true inspiration

Megan Doherty
By Megan Doherty
May 5 2023 - 5:30am
The 10.30am Thursday aqua aerobics class at Lakeside Leisure Centre in Tuggeranong likes to keep fit -and have fun - all thanks to its 81-year-old instructor, Sandra McAveney.

