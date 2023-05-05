The Canberra Times
National Net Zero Authority: A new body announced to coordinate Australia's energy transformation

Karen Barlow
By Karen Barlow
Updated May 5 2023 - 10:42am, first published 10:30am
Climate change and energy minister Chris Bowen. Pi cture by Karleen Minney.
Climate change and energy minister Chris Bowen. Pi cture by Karleen Minney.

The Albanese government will establish a national energy transition authority in the May budget, which will be charged with ensuring workers, industries and communities are not left behind in the pursuit of net zero carbon goals.

