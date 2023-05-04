On June 2, 1953, around 300 people sat down in the Great Hall of Westminster School to one of the most important luncheons ever held in British colonial history.
The young Queen Elizabeth II had just been coronated.
Among the dishes devised by Constance Spry and Rosemary Hume was the Poulet Reine Elizabeth - now famously known as Coronation chicken.
Included in the recipe was three-quarters (425 millilitres) of a pint of mayonnaise per two young chickens, mild curry powder and apricot puree.
Curtin-based Dr Louise Moran knows the taste of the chicken recipe very well, as her mother often cooked it for large gatherings.
"I always associate Coronation chicken with [her] Boxing Day parties because she did it quite often," she said.
"Think pieces of cold chicken in a creamy sort of sauce, mixture of a mayonnaise and some cream and in this case a bit of curry powder.
"It's a very easy one to make for big, big groups because you can just double it and triple it [and] you can make a bit of it ahead."
However, unlike many variations of Coronation chicken floating around the internet - which may include mango chutney or homemade Indian curry paste - the recipe used was the true original.
That is because in 1960, Mrs Moran attended a 'Party Cooking' culinary course at Ms Hume and Ms Spry's prestigious Cordon Bleu Cookery School in Berkshire, UK.
Mrs Moran died seven years ago, at age 98.
Dr Moran found the original recipe in her mother's cooking notes.
It was the only page her mother kept from the cooking course.
"I initially went off to the BBC website, thought it didn't look quite right, so I was very pleased when I found [it]," Dr Moran said.
MORE CORONATION:
Mrs Moran had adapted the recipe over the years - adding tinned mandarin pieces, chopped spring onions and water chestnuts for crunch.
The original dish was served on a rice salad, but Mrs Moran would keep it to the side.
She continued to use Keene's Madras curry powder and whipped cream.
(Dr Moran notes: "You could instead use a good garam masala, and Greek yoghurt as tastier and healthier options.")
Dr Moran said the family were not monarchists, and her mother was a Republican.
She won't be making Coronation chicken, or the controversial Coronation quiche, for King Charles III Coronation this Saturday.
However, the dish will live on, as Dr Moran is collecting her mother's recipes to pass on to her own children and grandchildren.
Variations are encouraged.
"It's been passed down and changed by people ... which is how recipes should be," Dr Moran said.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
I am a reporter at The Canberra Times, and was previously a trainee. I have covered various topics at the masthead, including courts, federal politics, breaking news, features and opinion. I previously worked in digital news. I am now a general news reporter, with a focus on health. lanie.tindale@canberratimes.com.au.
I am a reporter at The Canberra Times, and was previously a trainee. I have covered various topics at the masthead, including courts, federal politics, breaking news, features and opinion. I previously worked in digital news. I am now a general news reporter, with a focus on health. lanie.tindale@canberratimes.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.