The Canberra Times
Home/Video/Breaking

Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Social Justice Commissioner June Oscar says Australia's ready for Indigenous Voice to Parliament

Sarah Basford Canales
By Sarah Basford Canales
Updated May 8 2023 - 3:33pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A successful Voice to Parliament will give politicians "no excuse" to leave out Indigenous input on decisions that directly affect them, one of Australia's leading Aboriginal voices says.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sarah Basford Canales

Sarah Basford Canales

Politics and public sector reporter

I'm a federal politics and public sector reporter with an interest in national security, integrity and regulation. Contact me with general tips and thoughts at sarah.basfordcanales@canberratimes.com.au or confidential tips to sbasfordcanales@protonmail.com.

More from Breaking
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.