Sellers hope to fetch $4.6 million for renovated Red Hill home

A luxury Red Hill home has hit the market following a "full overhaul" by the current owners, who are hoping to fetch about $4.6 million.
The property failed to sell at auction earlier this year and is back on the market with a different agency.
Interest in the five-bedroom house has been coming from local families, the selling agent said, while some international buyers also had their eyes on it.
Meanwhile the start of the month brought with it the latest home value data, which showed Canberra values are still yet to follow the upward trend most other capital cities are experiencing.
Canberra home values did not move according to the CoreLogic home value index for April, putting them out of step with other capital cities such as Sydney and Melbourne, where values are rising.
New rental data showed Canberra was bucking another capital city trend.
Canberra rents fell slightly in April, despite an upward trajectory across most other capital cities.
Canberra's median dwelling rents - which includes both houses and units - fell 0.2 per cent for the month to $677 per week.
One property expert said the decline in rents could be due to household sizes increasing as Canberra renters looked to share the "rental burden".
All of this data coincided with the first Tuesday of the month, which many of us have come to know as "RBA day".
The Reserve Bank's decision to raise the cash rate again came as a surprise to some economists, but one Canberra family wasn't overly shocked.
Husband and wife Jalal Massadi and Hiam Souweid have come to expect the regular rate hikes since purchasing their "dream house" this time last year.
Initially on a variable rate, the couple decided to lock in a fixed rate a few months ago to give themselves some certainty.
"Locking in [our interest rate] was more so we could set our budget and stick to that budget without having to change things around all the time," Mr Massadi said.
Development news has once again dominated the headlines this week.
In Yarralumla, a plan to build up to 300 apartments on former CSIRO land moved ahead following approval from the federal environment department.
Under the approval, the developer will be allowed to clear 0.22 hectares of golden sun moth habitat.
It's a significant milestone for the project, which still requires further approval from the National Capital Authority.
Share your thoughts on property and development with me at brittney.levinson@canberratimes.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.