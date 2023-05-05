Put your hand up if you are going to watch the Coronation of Charles lll. Not me, I would rather watch a good game of footy.
Millions of pounds while some millions of people in the UK are living in poverty and relying on charities to survive. Is Charles paying? You have to be dreaming. Give him the crown and then he can go home to his dysfunctional family. Loved Elizabeth, she's been the peoples' queen and queen all my 81 years.
I think it is time to become a republic.
If Peter McLoughlin (Letters, May 3) hates Australia's form of government, maybe he should hop on his penny farthing and migrate to one of the world's republics. According to one quality of life index, the top 10 worst countries in which to live are all republics.
On the other hand, he may travel to one of the best countries in the world. According to the United Nations Human Development Report, of the top 10 best countries, five are monarchies, two have a legislative council-type government, while three (Iceland, Ireland, Germany) are republics. In this "best" list, Australia ranks No.5, hence the term - "if it ain't broke, don't fix it".
Just because the King is referred to as our "head of state", he, and Elizabeth before him, have had very minimal input into Australia's government. The prime minister is the true head of state.
If you are one of those who believe the monarchy is archaic because it is centuries old and supposedly "not relevant" to today's society then, logically, do you also believe that Shakespeare, the Bible, the music of Bach, democracy itself, and even Indigenous culture are all archaic for the same reasons?
No, all these things are established, reliable and of proven value. They will outlast all transient populist fashions. They are anything but archaic. I will proudly pledge my allegiance to our King.
People across Asia and the Americas have always recognised that Australia, NZ and Canada were peaceful, stable, democratic, prosperous and welcoming nations - symbolically, kingdoms united by the Crown, Commonwealth "fantasy", archaic and silly Pythonesque theatre and spectacle, and (dare I utter) the Union Jack.
Now, in many ways, "it's broke", the wheels are falling off the "penny farthing bicycles" and people sense danger. Many immigrants will note that the tone of Peter McLoughlin's words lay foundations of a nasty republic similar to that which they have left behind.
A republic of retribution founded on 50th anniversary of our beloved Gough's landslide dismissal by the voters of Australia?
Our republic's foundations must first address population, housing, health, education, environmental, sustainability and wealth distribution imperatives.
I suspect not everyone in Australia is quite as underwhelmed as Peter McLoughlin about the coronation of King Charles III, while recognising that it is a moment for serious reflection about Australia's future head of state arrangements (May 3).
I listened on our kitchen radio to the funeral of George VI and the coronation of Queen Elizabeth II, so I am happy to identify my demographic. But equally I spent many years working in foreign countries with governments far less effective than ours.
While McLoughlin decries the "if it ain't broke, don't fix it argument" against change I offer a somewhat different perspective: I will vote for the Voice on principle, but I will only vote for a change in head of state arrangements if I know exactly what the new governance model is I am voting for. The world has changed enormously in my lifetime, but not all change has been for the better.
There is a federal budgetary issue that your capital city readers need to understand, yet it is probably the furthest budget item from their mind. The Albanese government has indicated it will buy more water from farmers and store it in dams, under the pretence of protecting the environment. Estimates suggest this will cost billions of dollars.
But that is only part of the cost. It will mean significantly less food will be grown across northern Victoria and southern NSW, in a region considered Australia's primary food bowl.
There will be massive job losses across this region. The government's own agency, the MDBA, estimated more than 3200 job losses from previous water recovery efforts. It is hard to comprehend how any government would unnecessarily put regional communities through that level of economic and social pain. But this is the reality our regions are facing. And importantly, for Australian families in the city and regions, reduced food production will lead to big price hikes at the supermarket.
Amazingly, there is an easy solution, promoted by internationally-renowned river scientists, which is to develop a suite of measures that use water more wisely to protect our river environments without crippling farmers and the communities that rely on them.
If our treasurer is unable to understand and accept simple solutions such as this in a relatively minor area, may heaven help us with crucial policy and spending decisions across health, aged care, education and the housing crisis.
I really like Keith Hill's (Letters, May 3) analogy of the Voice and scammers, but I think he got it the wrong way round. There's only one side trying to convince people that they have a product which will deliver all sorts of highly desirable outcomes (no evidence, just believe us) with absolutely no risk (trust us and ignore any doubters) and who really don't want you to ask for details about how it will all work (trust us, we'll work out the details later).
Surely it's the "Yes" group which is trying to con people who should know better, into doing something they wouldn't do if only they thought it through and thoroughly checked the facts.
I love David Pope's cartoons. He has, over many years reduced a topic down to one image that cuts to the heart of an issue. He is a rare talent.
However, David has clearly drunk the Kool-Aid in his recent work, about health effects of using natural gas for cooking, without any attempt at critical thinking.
Please, spend some time checking whether the 'studies' you rely on are actually factual, scientific, unbiased, peer-reviewed, unchallenged, robust, independent ... I could go on. You journalists (and cartoonists) should apply that healthy scepticism to the claims made by our very good friends on the green side of politics. Who would have thought that they would lie?
Making life safe for bicycles, and everybody else, is not about reducing the speed limit. It's about changing the attitude of people. Take a look at Berlin or Copenhagen, the bicycle capital of the world. Dedicated bicycle lanes everywhere, drivers showing consideration to others on the road, and they don't even have to wear a helmet.
As to the issue of royalty riding bikes, if the new king is so committed to creating a sustainable environment, why shouldn't he get on his bike. Denmark's Queen Margrethe has been riding her bike around Copenhagen for years. When then-US president Bill Clinton visited Denmark in the mid-1990s, the two of them took in the sights of the city, on bikes. Clinton's bike was named Bike One, and Margrethe, or Daisy as she is fondly referred to, magnanimously took second place and rode Bike Two. It's doable. With the right attitude.
Bill Bowron (Letters, May 3) raises an important point. Does Australia have enough water to support the proposed Green hydrogen revolution, with the hydrogen produced by electrolysis of water?
Fortunately calculation shows that the amount of water required is small compared to the water used for other purposes. To get some feel for this, if the total annual world electricity production of about 97 exajoules was used to generate hydrogen by electrolysis, then the water thus consumed would still only be about 1 per cent of the annual world consumption of water used for agriculture and industry.
Of course, a poorly located electrolysis plant could still create a local shortage of water but, on a national scale, the required water is negligible. I fervently hope that Andrew Forrest's dream of a hydrogen revolution succeeds but, if it does not, then it will most likely be for economic reasons.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.