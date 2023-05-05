I really like Keith Hill's (Letters, May 3) analogy of the Voice and scammers, but I think he got it the wrong way round. There's only one side trying to convince people that they have a product which will deliver all sorts of highly desirable outcomes (no evidence, just believe us) with absolutely no risk (trust us and ignore any doubters) and who really don't want you to ask for details about how it will all work (trust us, we'll work out the details later).

