Coronation of King Charles III a waste of money and time

By Letters to the Editor
May 6 2023 - 5:30am
Then-Prince Charles in Canberra in 2015. Picture by Jay Cronan
Put your hand up if you are going to watch the Coronation of Charles lll. Not me, I would rather watch a good game of footy.

