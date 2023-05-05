The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Inner South leads auction clearance rate decline in Canberra

By Jessica Taulaga
May 5 2023 - 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Canberra's Inner South region is at the forefront of the capital's decline in auction clearance rates, according to new data, indicating that the once-popular sales method is gradually losing its appeal.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.