Driver narrowly misses falling tree in Queanbeyan

By Alex Crowe
Updated May 5 2023 - 2:10pm, first published 8:15am
The luckiest driver in Australia avoided being crushed by just a few seconds, when a tree fell across the road near the golf course in Queanbeyan this week.

