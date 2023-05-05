Rugby Australia gift-wrapped Joseph Sua'ali'i to the Waratahs. They're preparing a mega deal to lure Payne Haas to the Queensland Reds.
Even Storm star Nelson Asofa-Solomona was set to join the Melbourne Rebels before knocking Rugby Australia's offer back.
So what's the organisation doing for the Brumbies?
They're about to lose one of their most loyal players because Rugby Australia isn't willing to bend over backwards to keep him in Canberra.
ACT Brumbies fans have long lamented the lack of support from Rugby Australia and this week's events have confirmed many of those views.
News broke on Wednesday of Nic White's looming departure from Canberra, the veteran scrumhalf close to agreeing to terms with the Western Force.
The Brumbies are eager to hold on to the scrumhalf but know they can't compete financially with their Super Rugby rivals.
At face value, the move is a simple shift from a player keen to remain at home but squeezed out of the ACT's increasingly tight salary cap.
It's not unusual for players to depart for overseas but White joining a rival Australian team should set off alarm bells in Canberra and beyond.
The Brumbies are currently in a fight to retain fellow Wallabies James Slipper, Tom Wright and Cadeyrn Neville as a host of clubs circle the experienced trio.
Club legends regularly speak of the team's mantra of developing Wallabies rather than buying Wallabies but Super Rugby success will become increasingly difficult if the side is constantly starting one step behind their Australian rivals.
One look at the Rugby Australia board shows the lack of respect for Canberra at a national level. There are currently no ACT representatives on the body that shapes the sport's direction.
Joe Roff was last week anointed the first Rugby Australia president from Canberra but even he lost out in the battle for a board position in 2020.
The Super Rugby salary cap is a soft figure and the national body has shown a willingness to be flexible when needed. White should fall into that category.
The veteran moved to Canberra as an 18-year-old and quickly developed into the best scrumhalf in Australia.
The Brumbies, however, are set to become a victim of their own success as the scrumhalf is squeezed out.
White's looming departure is a tough pill to swallow for Brumbies fans but the club has a captain in waiting in Ryan Lonergan ready to step up.
The exit, however, comes amid a backdrop of angst from NSW and Queensland about the depth of talent in Canberra. Rather than working to pull their rivals down, those franchises should look inwards and identify why they haven't been able to replicate the ACT's success with a deeper playing pool.
White's move to Perth makes short-term commercial sense, but a weakened Brumbies could prove problematic for Super Rugby.
As it stands, ACT is the only team to regularly compete with the New Zealand teams. If the Brumbies player drain leads to a decline in performances, the nation will be left with five average sides unable to match it with their trans-Tasman rivals.
Such a shift would have dire consequences for the competition. Rugby Australia needs a strong Super Rugby in order to help rebuild the supporter base.
It won't happen if obstacles continue to be placed in front of the nation's most successful team.
