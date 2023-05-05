The Canberra Times
Home/Sport/Brumbies
Analysis

ACT Brumbies on back foot as Rugby Australia turns focus to big markets

Cameron Mee
By Cameron Mee
May 6 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nic White's contract speculation has sparked calls for more Rugby Australia support for the Brumbies. Picture by Keegan Carroll
Nic White's contract speculation has sparked calls for more Rugby Australia support for the Brumbies. Picture by Keegan Carroll

Rugby Australia gift-wrapped Joseph Sua'ali'i to the Waratahs. They're preparing a mega deal to lure Payne Haas to the Queensland Reds.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cameron Mee

Cameron Mee

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter at the Canberra Times

More from Brumbies
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.