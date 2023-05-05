The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra
Age of the Dragon

Bradley Perret | China needs jobs, but its driving away foreign businesses

Bradley Perrett
By Bradley Perrett
May 5 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A Chinese province is offering to help university graduates go to the countryside to work. Picture Shutterstock
A Chinese province is offering to help university graduates go to the countryside to work. Picture Shutterstock

Month by month, China's separation from the rest of the world gets wider. Sometimes Western countries, seeking to protect themselves, push China away, but over the past few weeks it has been pushing them away.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bradley Perrett

Bradley Perrett

Columnist

Bradley Perrett is a regular ACM columnist with a focus on Australia's relationship with China, covering defence, strategy, trade, economics and domestic policy. He was based in Beijing as a journalist from 2004 to 2020.

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.