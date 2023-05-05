Connor Idun's 50th AFL game is hardly enough to cause a ripple outside GWS Giants headquarters - until he tells you he thought he'd be delisted when Leon Cameron gave him a spray for being "too fat".
He's here now, at Manuka Oval to face the Western Bulldogs on Saturday night, on a surface so pristine Idun reckons "I might have a little nap on here later, it's looking that good".
On the weekend he teams up with Tom Green in his homecoming. But about the Canberra export, "he's a thug, that bloke", and his teammates have told him to leave his German suplex-style tackles in the kit bag.
Getting the picture? Idun doesn't mind a joke - but he's serious when he says he thought his time at the top level might have been over before it really began.
"A few years ago, if you said I was playing my 50th, I would have said 'no way'. It was looking like I was going to get delisted a couple of times and I was a bit off the pace," Idun said.
So what turned things around?
"Apart from Leon giving me a massive spray and saying I was too fat, I played a couple of games in my second year and got a taste of what it's like at the top level and I really enjoyed it," Idun said.
"That off-season, I put a lot of work in, I changed my diet and got my running up to scratch, and I haven't looked back since. I'm really proud to play 50 and hopefully many more to come."
The Giants will look to snap their longest Manuka Oval losing streak when they meet the Bulldogs, having dropped their past eight games on the trot in Canberra.
Idun is confident the Giants can reverse that trend under coach Adam Kingsley, riding high after a stirring comeback win over the Sydney Swans last week.
"Teams blew us out a bit too much [last year], so to see we're playing the full 120 minutes, hanging in there and continuing to fight, it's something we're really proud of and something 'Kingy' has been great with implementing into the club," Idun said.
"A massive win last week in the derby, so we want to continue that momentum and go again, and hopefully get a win against another rival.
"It builds a lot of belief, not that we were lacking belief, but to see we can do it against the best sides in the league and our brand stacks up, a lot of belief and a lot of confidence out of that.
"We're well due [for a win in Canberra]. I think it's about time we started getting some wins on the board here."
To do that, they'll need to find a way to shut down Bulldogs star Marcus Bontempelli.
"He's a class player and always plays really well against us. We're just going to have to be really physical at the contest," Idun said.
My passion for journalism can be traced back to Mighty Ducks match reports and reading the Sunday paper with my old man. A love of sport turned into a passion for telling stories, breaking news and being a reliable voice.
