But I had not heard before someone who suggested that his going into the field was in some sort of pursuit of the exercise of the human "right" of any citizen to "make a quid" from what he knew or had done, once he was unemployed and beyond political ambition. After all, he was no longer drawing a parliamentary salary. And while some politicians go at about retiring age, many, like him, were still reasonably young - 55 say - when they departed or were thrown out. So, it is hardly a surprise that many would be looking for work and income after being in politics.